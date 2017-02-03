Commercial Truck Driver needed for King George, Stafford, Woodbridge
Roll Off Truck Driver with 3 - 5 years experience and Class A or B License needed for the Woodbridge / Stafford County / King George area. Applicant must be able to pass a DOT Physical & drug screening.
