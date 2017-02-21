Cab driver who tried to help Islamic State faces sentence
" A taxi driver caught helping a friend try to join the Islamic State group during an FBI sting faces a sentence of anywhere from four to 28 years. Twenty-six-year-old Mahmoud Elhassan of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested last year after he drove Joseph Farrokh to the Richmond airport, where he planned to begin a trip to join the Islamic State in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC