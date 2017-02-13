Boy, 14, sought for armed robbery

Felony Hit & Run *JUVENILE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED - Pursuant to a court order issued today, February 10, 2017, by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County, the Prince William County Police Department has received authorization to publicly release the below information identifying a juvenile sought in connection to an armed robbery which occurred in the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge on January 15. The juvenile, identified as Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, has been recently sighted in the Dale City and Woodbridge areas of the county and has evaded arrest on multiple occasions. This suspect represents a threat of safety to the public and his behavior has heightened concerns in the community.

