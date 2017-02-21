Arlington bar that offers community set to close
Mike Filipczyk has been a bartender at Carpool in Arlington for 21 years. The beloved bar is slated to close its doors in April to make way for new construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|23 hr
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC