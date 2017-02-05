7 powerful photos show what happened when Trump's travel ban was halted
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kbZe1C Andi Miller holds up her hand with "#NoBanNoWall" written on it during a protest on President Trump's immigration policies on Sunday in Lynchburg, Va. It was a tearful weekend at U.S. airports as travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries reunited with family members after a federal judge halted President Trump's controversial travel ban Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 2
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC