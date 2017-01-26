Woodbridge man pleads guilty to shoot...

Woodbridge man pleads guilty to shooting 12-year-old out of SUV sunroof

A Woodbridge man who shot at a 12-year-old boy out of an SUV sunroof in Dale City pleaded guilty in Prince William County Circuit Court Jan. 19. K'Shawn Marcellus Pearson, 21, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

