Updated: Something's happening at the old Bob Evans in Woodbridge
We spotted new awnings at the eatery, and crews working at the restaurant space near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minniville Road in Woodbridge. The property was purchased by Dody Ventures for $1.65 million in August, according to Prince William County records.
