'Two occupants bailed out of the vehiclea before striking a police cruiser'
On January 15 at 4:06PM, officers responded to the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, reported to police that he and another male juvenile were walking in the above area when they were approached by four males in a white Mercedes sedan.
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
