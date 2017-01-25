Triangle gunman apprehended without incident
Arrested on January 19: JaShaun Ervin MCQUEEN, 19, of the 18100 block of Kilmer Ln in Triangle Charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Potomac Local News is independent local news published daily, serving Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia. We are the region's premier leading local online news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC