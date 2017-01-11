Three school board members ask DOJ fo...

Three school board members ask DOJ for civil rights probe over 13th high school vote

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fauquier.com

Prince William School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers and two of his fellow board members have asked federal officials to review a controversial funding deal for the county's 13th high school they say might be a violation of Equal Education Opportunities Act of 1974.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cohee still missing, police seek help from public Jan 3 LCohee43 1
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec '16 Ralph R 23
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Dec '16 op greylord 10
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec '16 tomin cali 69
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov '16 meh plus 4
Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC