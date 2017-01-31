Suspect in November robbery apprehend...

Suspect in November robbery apprehended in Woodbridge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Potomac Local

Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST - On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge on November 25. On January 30, the accused was located and arrested without incident at a hotel in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] - On November 25 at 11:11PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Thu mosaic is evil 12
Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06) Jan 23 FAMILYLOOKING 25
News Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
News Cohee still missing, police seek help from public Jan '17 LCohee43 1
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec '16 Ralph R 23
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec '16 tomin cali 68
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov '16 meh plus 4
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC