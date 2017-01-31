Suspect in November robbery apprehended in Woodbridge
Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST - On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge on November 25. On January 30, the accused was located and arrested without incident at a hotel in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] - On November 25 at 11:11PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Thu
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC