Suspect in November robbery apprehended in Woodbridge

Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST - On December 16, officers obtained a petition for the arrest of the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, who was involved a robbery which occurred in the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge on November 25. On January 30, the accused was located and arrested without incident at a hotel in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] - On November 25 at 11:11PM, officers responded to the 14300 block of Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

