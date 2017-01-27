'Silver Sparkles Family Fun Day' in Woodbridge this year
The event, organized by website owner Kristina Kotlus, raises money for brain cancer research, inspired by Kotlus' own battle with the disease. "I was diagnosed with an ependymoma at 29, and going through the surgery, the radiation, and the recovery inspired me to help fight for a cure so that others won't have to endure what I did."
