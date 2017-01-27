School overcrowding threat spooks Pri...

School overcrowding threat spooks Prince William leaders, rezoning deferred

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Potomac Local

The verdict is still out on whether to approve construction of 45 new homes on one of the last open spaces in eastern Prince William County. The county's Board of Supervisors deferred a vote that is now scheduled for Feb. 14, 2017, on approving Mia's Meadow, a planned rezoning of 19 acres of agricultural land to planned mixed residential at the intersection of Minnieville and Spriggs roads.

