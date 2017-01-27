School overcrowding threat spooks Prince William leaders, rezoning deferred
The verdict is still out on whether to approve construction of 45 new homes on one of the last open spaces in eastern Prince William County. The county's Board of Supervisors deferred a vote that is now scheduled for Feb. 14, 2017, on approving Mia's Meadow, a planned rezoning of 19 acres of agricultural land to planned mixed residential at the intersection of Minnieville and Spriggs roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC