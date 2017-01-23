Possible data breach occurred at 21 B...

Possible data breach occurred at 21 Bowlmor AMF bowling centers, including one in Henrico

Friday Jan 20

Bowlmor AMF, the world's largest bowling center operator, said late Friday that it had a possible data breach at 21 of its more than 300 domestic locations in 12 states between Feb. 4 and March 19. Malware was found on computers at the 21 locations, including three in Virginia - AMF Sunset Lanes on West Broad Street in Henrico County; AMF Dale City Lanes in Woodbridge; and AMF Hilltop Lanes in Roanoke. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

