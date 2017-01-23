Possible data breach occurred at 21 Bowlmor AMF bowling centers, including one in Henrico

Bowlmor AMF, the world's largest bowling center operator, said late Friday that it had a possible data breach at 21 of its more than 300 domestic locations in 12 states between Feb. 4 and March 19. Malware was found on computers at the 21 locations, including three in Virginia - AMF Sunset Lanes on West Broad Street in Henrico County; AMF Dale City Lanes in Woodbridge; and AMF Hilltop Lanes in Roanoke. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.

