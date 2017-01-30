Police: 6-month-old left girl alone

Police: 6-month-old left girl alone

Monday Jan 30

On January 29 at 9:45PM, officers responded to investigate a child neglect which occurred at a residence located in the 5000 block of Lambsgate Ln in Woodbridge . The investigation revealed that the child's mother and an acquaintance left a 6-month-old girl alone inside the residence without proper supervision.

