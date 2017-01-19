Manassas police charged Jenkins in $13,000 jewelry heist
Larceny - Arrest At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to Pink House Antiques & Collectables, located at 9201 Prescott Ave, in reference to a shoplifting that had just occurred. A store employee told officers that an adult male subject entered the store and inquired about some jewelry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC