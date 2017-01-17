Lake Ridge man arrested for strangulation after domestic assualt
Juvar Ramone Flemming, 24, was arrested for strangling a woman after a domestic assault on Jan. 15 in the 1700 block of Shady River Court in Lake Ridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.
