'Kaine will visit Sentara Northern Virginia Medical...

Tomorrow, January 6, 2017, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will make stops in Northern Virginia to discuss his efforts to prevent a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and strip health care away from tens of millions of Americans. Today, Kaine introduced an amendment to stop Republican efforts to fast-track a repeal and led a group of 13 moderate Democrats in a letter encouraging Republican Congressional leadership to discuss meaningful improvements, citing the bipartisan reforms he and his colleagues have supported in the past.
