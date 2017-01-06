Exclusive: Mark Dudenhefer won't seek reelection to House of Delegates
The two-term Republican represents northern Stafford County and Woodbridge in eastern Prince William County. His term is up at the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC