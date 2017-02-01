Driver named who was killed in I-83 50-vehicle pileup
A truck driver was killed in a 50-vehicle pileup during a snow squall along Interstate 83 in southern York County Monday afternoon. The victim's name will be released Tuesday morning, pending the notification of family.
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
