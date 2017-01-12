Despite drama, Prince William's two elected boards find common ground
A joint meeting between Prince William County's two elected boards went surprisingly smoothly Tuesday evening and ended with both the school board and the board of supervisors pledging to work together to find land and funding for new schools through a joint capital-improvement committee.
