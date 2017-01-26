DEQ to discuss Dominion Virginia Power's coal ash plans at Potomac High School tonight
Possum Point residents mounted a banner on a truck parked along U.S. 1 in Dumfries to raise awareness of Dominion Virginia Power's plans to bury its coal ash on the banks of the Potomac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan 3
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC