Daviyon Furguson, missing 13-year-old from Woodbridge, Virginia

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Prince William County Police are requesting the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old male teenager. The child, Daviyon Ferguson, left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance.

