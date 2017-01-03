Cyber researcher discovers breach of ...

Cyber researcher discovers breach of data from employees working with special operations

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Cybersecurity researcher Chris Vickery realized last week that he had just discovered a data breach exposing the personal information of dozens of men and women who go to work daily on military bases and work directly with U.S. special operations forces. He contacted the principals of the private subcontractor involved to alert them that their online data was vulnerable.

