Brew Republic brews commemoration for the inauguration

Brew Republic Bierwerks , a local craft brewery located in Woodbridge, Virginia, is brewing two limited release beers exclusively for two of the official inaugural events. The two beers, created for these historical events and approved by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, consist of: the Inaugur-Ale , a medium bodied and sweet finishing English brown ale brewed with local honey, fresh ginger, and cinnamon sticks; and Great Again , an easy-drinking and silky smooth dark American ale with prominent coffee and chocolate flavors.

