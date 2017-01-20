Back to the drawing board: Should Route 1/123 interchange be reconsidered?
The initial Virginia Smart Scale Transportation rankings listed the Route 123/Route 1 interchange as the 286th highest in the state and 45th in Northern Virginia. It is not recommended for funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
