Alexander Diaz Cruz is Manassas' first born of 2017

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center 's first baby of 2017 is a boy, Alexander Diaz Cruz born at 1:47 a.m. January 1 delivered by Dr. Andrea Jackson and weighing in at 8 lbs. 6 ounces and 20 A3 4 inches long.

