Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling- On January 6 at 2:00PM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 1200 Potomac Vista Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a destruction of property. The property manager reported to police that a bullet was found lodged in an interior wall of a vacant apartment.

