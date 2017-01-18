'5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients were impacted' by Sentara data breach
A total of 5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients were impacted, with the majority of patients being in the Hampton Roads area. Sentara is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a leading cybersecurity firm to investigate the incident.
