Woodbridge man sentenced to 25 years for beating, kidnapping girlfriend

Ahmad Sayed Hashimi, aka Jimmy Hashimi, of Woodbridge, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for his role in beating and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, in addition to leading drug distribution conspiracies. Hashimi was indicted by a grand jury on four counts: 1) Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone; 2) Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine; 3) Kidnapping; and 4) Interstate Domestic Violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.