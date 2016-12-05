Woman inside massage parlor assaulted after asked for a hug
A man at a massage parlor asked a woman for a hug and then later assaulted her when he didn't get one, police said. Assault & Battery - On December 4th at 3:06PM, officers responded to ZY Massage located at 2578 Dynasty Loop in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.
