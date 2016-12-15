Wittman, Prince William Republicans d...

Wittman, Prince William Republicans donate supplies for Woodbridge homeless

Thursday Dec 15

As another cold winter approaches, the Prince William County Republican Committee and Congressman Rob Wittman collected and donated cold-weather supplies for the homeless in Woodbridge this week. On Wednesday, the Committee donated a dozen large bags of clothes, coats and blankets, as well as six large propane tanks, to Streetlight Ministries, a charity that serves the unsheltered homeless in Prince William County.

