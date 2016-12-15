Wittman, Prince William Republicans donate supplies for Woodbridge homeless

As another cold winter approaches, the Prince William County Republican Committee and Congressman Rob Wittman collected and donated cold-weather supplies for the homeless in Woodbridge this week. On Wednesday, the Committee donated a dozen large bags of clothes, coats and blankets, as well as six large propane tanks, to Streetlight Ministries, a charity that serves the unsheltered homeless in Prince William County.

