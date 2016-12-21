UPDATED: Police identify suspect in Woodbridge massage parlor attack
Clarence Olutayo Olowu, 32, of the 6200 block of Alistair Drive in Manassas is wanted on charges of abduction and assault and battery Clarence Olutayo Olowu, 32, of the 6200 block of Alistair Drive in Manassas is wanted on charges of abduction and assault and battery Police say they have identified the man behind a Sunday morning attack at ZY ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec 4
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Jesse
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC