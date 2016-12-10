Two shot overnight in Forestdale in Dale City
Woodbridge; Detectives are investigating a shooting which occurred in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave sometime earlier this morning or late last night. Two male victims arrived at two different area hospitals with gun shot wounds to the body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec 4
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Jesse
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC