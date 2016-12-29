Sweeto Burrito adding two new locations in Prince William
Two new locations - one at Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge and the second at Potomac Festival in Woodbridge, across from Potomac Mills mall - should be open by February, said Sweeto Burrito Virginia Director of Operations Micheal Wetherill. The new restaurants will be the second and third locations in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec 4
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Jesse
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC