Sweeto Burrito adding two new locations in Prince William

23 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

Two new locations - one at Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge and the second at Potomac Festival in Woodbridge, across from Potomac Mills mall - should be open by February, said Sweeto Burrito Virginia Director of Operations Micheal Wetherill. The new restaurants will be the second and third locations in Virginia.

