Surovell, Anderson team for upcoming Prince William town hall
On Saturday, January 7th, Prince William County elected representatives will host a Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Session Public Hearing. Details are as follows: Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Public Hearing Saturday, January 7, 2017 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Board of Supervisors Chamber Room James J. McCoart Administrative Building 1 County Complex Court Woodbridge, VA 22192 Prince William County State Senators and Delegates will listen the concerns and important topics of Prince William County citizens, such as the appropriation of funds in the $100 billion state budget, transportation policy, education policy, human services, public safety, and the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec 4
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Jesse
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC