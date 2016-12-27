Surovell, Anderson team for upcoming Prince William town hall

On Saturday, January 7th, Prince William County elected representatives will host a Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Session Public Hearing. Details are as follows: Prince William County 2017 General Assembly Public Hearing Saturday, January 7, 2017 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Board of Supervisors Chamber Room James J. McCoart Administrative Building 1 County Complex Court Woodbridge, VA 22192 Prince William County State Senators and Delegates will listen the concerns and important topics of Prince William County citizens, such as the appropriation of funds in the $100 billion state budget, transportation policy, education policy, human services, public safety, and the environment.

