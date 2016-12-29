Smash and grab: Ellerbe charged in a string of robberies in Woodbridge
Strong Armed Robberies *ARREST - On December 27, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified the suspect involved in a series of "snatch and grab" robberies which have occurred in the eastern part of Prince William within the last several months. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, identified as Ricky Alphonso ELLERBE .
