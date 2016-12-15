Sherwood guilty of 1st Degree Murder, threw 'tantrum' when killed wife

John Sherwood was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 1, 2015 stabbing death of his 21-year-old wife, Erica at home in Dale City. It took a jury 46 minutes for a jury to render a guilty verdict for prosecutors Rick Conway and Brian Boyle who pushed for the 1st-degree murder penalty, the strictest allowable by law.

