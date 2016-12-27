Multiple Christmastime robberies repo...

Multiple Christmastime robberies reported in Prince William

Malicious Wounding - On December 26 at 5:44PM , officers responded to Ventura Gold which is inside of the B Thrifty store located at 13412 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the counter and began taking jewelry from a glass display case without permission.

