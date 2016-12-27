Multiple Christmastime robberies reported in Prince William
Malicious Wounding - On December 26 at 5:44PM , officers responded to Ventura Gold which is inside of the B Thrifty store located at 13412 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the counter and began taking jewelry from a glass display case without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Ralph R
|23
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Dec 4
|op greylord
|10
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Jesse
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC