Man Wanted For Unlawfully Filming Minor Caught In Dover Plains
An investigation revealed that the Prince William County Police Department, Prince William County, Virginia had an arrest warrant for Acner Espinoza Martinez of Woodbridge, Virginia stemming from a Class 6 felony charge of unlawful filming of a minor. Espinoza Martinez was arraigned in the Dutchess County Court where he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.
