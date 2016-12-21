Man Wanted For Unlawfully Filming Min...

Man Wanted For Unlawfully Filming Minor Caught In Dover Plains

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The North Salem Daily Voice

An investigation revealed that the Prince William County Police Department, Prince William County, Virginia had an arrest warrant for Acner Espinoza Martinez of Woodbridge, Virginia stemming from a Class 6 felony charge of unlawful filming of a minor. Espinoza Martinez was arraigned in the Dutchess County Court where he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec 6 Ralph R 23
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Dec 4 op greylord 10
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec 1 tomin cali 69
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov 29 meh plus 4
Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09) Oct '16 Jesse 46
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC