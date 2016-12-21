Man facing trial in Lyon sisters case...

Man facing trial in Lyon sisters case charged in Va. assault

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., already charged with the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, has been indicted on charges related to the 1996 rape of a 7-year-old girl in Prince William County. Welch was indicted on four felony counts on Monday: indecent liberties, aggravated sexual assault, rape and object penetration, said Paul Ebert, the commonwealth's attorney for Prince William County.

