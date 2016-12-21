Man facing trial in Lyon sisters case charged in Va. assault
Lloyd Lee Welch Jr., already charged with the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, has been indicted on charges related to the 1996 rape of a 7-year-old girl in Prince William County. Welch was indicted on four felony counts on Monday: indecent liberties, aggravated sexual assault, rape and object penetration, said Paul Ebert, the commonwealth's attorney for Prince William County.
