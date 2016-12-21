Helicopter searches for clues in Woodbridge man's Nov. 10 disappearance
The Prince William County Police Department brought in a helicopter Thursday in a continued search for Woodbridge resident Alan Cohee, 61, who has been missing since Nov. 10. Cohee was last seen at his home on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.
