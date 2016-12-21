Helicopter searches for clues in Wood...

Helicopter searches for clues in Woodbridge man's Nov. 10 disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Fauquier.com

The Prince William County Police Department brought in a helicopter Thursday in a continued search for Woodbridge resident Alan Cohee, 61, who has been missing since Nov. 10. Cohee was last seen at his home on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec 6 Ralph R 23
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Dec 4 op greylord 10
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec '16 tomin cali 69
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov '16 meh plus 4
Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Review: Jahan, Sheila MD - Sheila Jahan MD (Nov '09) Oct '16 Jesse 46
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC