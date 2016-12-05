Earn a Degree or Certificate in Less time with NOVA Weekend College @ the Woodbridge Campus
Beginning in the spring 2017 semester, Northern Virginia Community College students can finish a semester's worth of classes in only 14 weeks through the NOVA Weekend College @ the Woodbridge Campus. NOVA Weekend College @ The Woodbridge Campus enables students to take an entire semester of classes in only two days.
