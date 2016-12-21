Couple Held Woman, 76, in Home Against Her Will, Police Say
Lauren Wilson and Alexander Atkinson have been charged with holding an elderly woman in her own home against her will. A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say they held her 76-year-old family member against her will in the Woodbridge home they share.
