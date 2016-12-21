Couple Held Woman, 76, in Home Agains...

Couple Held Woman, 76, in Home Against Her Will, Police Say

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NBC Washington

Lauren Wilson and Alexander Atkinson have been charged with holding an elderly woman in her own home against her will. A woman and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say they held her 76-year-old family member against her will in the Woodbridge home they share.

