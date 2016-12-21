Coal-ash water treatment suspended at Possum Point
Dominion Virginia Power's $35 million water-treatment facility at Possum Point power plant has been shut down since September to make the process of treating water steeped in toxic coal ash more effective and efficient, two Dominion spokesmen said this week.
