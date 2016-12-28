Car slams into house on Horner Road i...

Car slams into house on Horner Road in Woodbridge

December 28, 2016- At 12:11 a.m., Fire and Rescue units from the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue and Prince William County Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a home at 1501 Horner Road in Woodbridge. The first arriving units reported that one vehicle was into the front corner of the house.

