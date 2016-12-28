Car slams into house on Horner Road in Woodbridge
December 28, 2016- At 12:11 a.m., Fire and Rescue units from the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department, Dale City Volunteer Fire Department, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue and Prince William County Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a home at 1501 Horner Road in Woodbridge. The first arriving units reported that one vehicle was into the front corner of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
