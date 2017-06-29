Rochester club members beautify histo...

Rochester club members beautify historic site

Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Gayle Richards and Vice Regent Suzanne Manson and spent a recent morning clearing brush, picking up trash and beautifying the sight of the historic General Wolfe Tavern on Rochester Hill Road in Rochester. The ladies are members of the local Mary Torr Chapter of the DAV which was chartered on Oct. 25, 1906 and currently has about 35 members serving communities in the greater Rochester area.

