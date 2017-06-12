New Ipswich man subject of interactiv...

New Ipswich man subject of interactive World War II museum exhibit NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

A New Ipswich resident for half a century, Walter Bursiel is the subject of a new interactive exhibit at the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro. When he died in 1997, Bursiel left his wartime log to his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wolfeboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camp Winnemont May 24 Diana Lees 3
News Christie says he might 'go nuclear' at next GOP... (Sep '15) May '17 swedenforever 10
Murder in Campton (Feb '06) Mar '17 camp david 102
Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16) Mar '17 Jamie 36
News Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12) Feb '17 Barbara P Bush 78
News Town doesn't want special election after House ... Jan '17 Patricia Toussaint 1
News Fire destroys Alton Bay landmark (Dec '06) Dec '16 Canoeboy 14
See all Wolfeboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wolfeboro Forum Now

Wolfeboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wolfeboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wolfeboro, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC