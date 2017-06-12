N.H. fetal homicide bill unintentionally gives pregnant women impunity to murder NEW
State lawmakers are scrambling to fix a fetal homicide bill that critics say has serious unintended consequences - letting pregnant women kill people with impunity. "At the end of the day, the bill as drafted allows for physician-assisted suicide and allows a pregnant woman to commit homicide without consequences," said Republican Rep. JR Hoell, who is urging Gov. Chris Sununu to veto the bill.
