Evil dog breeder accused of abusing 84 Great Danes

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the evil 'Cruella de Vil' dog breeder accused of abusing 84 Great Danes in her mansion turned puppy mill covered in feces and tying females to horses to be 'raped' by five canine studs - one after another Authorities are planning to charge Christina 'Tina' Fay in up to 200 neglect cases along with federal charges connected with interstate trade, the local police chief told DailyMail.com exclusively Since the raid, locals in Wolfeboro - America's Oldest Summer Resort - have likened Fay to Cruella de Vil, the evil heiress from the children's book 101 Dalmatians who kidnaps dozens of puppies for their fur 'Dogs were on all three floors. It was absolutely disgusting, it was horrid.

